Will Gen Z ever be able to retire?

We look at how Gen Z is reshaping the very concept of retirement.

Millions of young workers are turning away from traditional retirement plans, arguing that the system no longer reflects today’s economic realities. Generation Z isn’t interested in climbing the corporate ladder. Instead, they’re forging their own paths. But will they ever be able to truly retire? With soaring costs, job instability and an uncertain economy, traditional pensions feel like a relic of the past. Does Gen Z need to prepare for a lifetime of work?

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Teresa Ghilarducci – Economics professor, The New School

Julie Rose – Travel coach and digital nomad blogger