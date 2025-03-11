Hidden poisons: Is everything killing us?
We examine the hidden poisons we’re exposed to in our everyday lives.
From the food we eat to the air we breathe, we’re constantly exposed to chemicals, toxins and plastics, raising concerns about their potential harm. How much of what we hear is grounded in real science, and how much is just fearmongering? We discuss the latest research on the health and environmental impacts of these chemicals and explore how to lead healthier lives.
Published On 11 Mar 2025