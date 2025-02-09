How do global perceptions of Africa affect the continent?

Today on The Stream: We examine how negative global perceptions of the African continent affect its economies and the lives of its people.

Research conducted by Africa Practice and Africa No Filter reveals that persistent negative stereotypes about Africa in the media cost the continent up to $3.3bn annually. We explore the voices driving change, both locally and globally, by challenging these perceptions and promoting more nuanced and authentic narratives.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Fuse ODG – Musician and entrepreneur

Moky Makura – Executive director, Africa No Filter

Yinka Adegoke – Editor, Semafor Africa

Aida Muluneh – Artist and Africa Foto Fair founder