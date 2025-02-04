Is this the death of the English major?

We’re examining the global decline in demand for English degrees as students increasingly turn to STEM fields, fearing an English degree won’t lead to high-paying jobs.

Is an English degree simply about analysing rhyme schemes and bragging about reading Ulysses? We speak with students and recruitment managers to uncover the causes and effects of this academic trend. Do employers prioritise communication skills, or do they value technical expertise more? And does avoiding the humanities at university really guarantee a high-paying job?