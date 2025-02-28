How are Gen Z embracing minimalism?

Today on The Stream, we explore the rising Gen Z trend of embracing minimalism and reducing consumption.

In reaction to years of influencer culture fueling mass consumerism, Gen Z is pushing back by drastically cutting their shopping habits. The “Underconsumption core” trend is gaining momentum on social media, with young people embracing minimalism and intentional spending. Many are increasingly aware of the environmental damage caused by excessive consumption, all while navigating a cost-of-living crisis that leaves many households struggling to make ends meet.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Diana Wiebe – Content creator and “de-influencer”

Omar Fares – Wilfrid Laurier University

Katia Osei – Lead researcher and bioengineer, The Or Foundation