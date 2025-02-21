Invisible Disabilities: Raising Awareness
On The Stream: We explore the challenges faced by individuals living with invisible disabilities.
One in six people globally live with a disability, and of those, up to 80 percent are nonvisible disabilities. But many people don’t know what this term includes or don’t consider them “real”. It can be difficult to be diagnosed with an invisible disability and receive proper treatment. What can we do to make the world more welcoming to people with invisible disabilities?
