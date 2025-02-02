Does ‘cancel culture’ help or hinder free speech?

Today on The Stream: Has the line between accountability and censorship blurred with the rise of cancel culture?

While some see cancel culture as a powerful tool for communities to call out harmful behaviour and demand accountability, others argue it fosters fear and silences conversations. This episode will explore how cancel culture operates in digital spaces, its effect on individuals, and whether it empowers or hinders free expression in our hyperconnected world.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Verashni Pillay – Founder of ‘EXPLAIN.CO.ZA’

Shakuntala Banaji – Professor of media, London School of Economics

Christina Brown – Host of ‘Uncancel Culture Podcast’

Shahem Mclaurin – Host of ‘Uncancel Culture Podcast’