Exploring the ethics behind ‘true crime’

Today on The Stream: We examine the global obsession with ‘true crime’ and whether it hurts or helps communities.

“True crime” is one of the most consumed genres from podcasts to television series. When depicting real crimes and real victims, questions have been raised about the ethics of this type of content. We examine the psychology behind its popularity and tackle some concerns held by people close to the stories.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests: Amanda Vicary – Illinois Wesleyan University

Terra Newell – Survivor, podcast host and media coach

Celene Beth Olsen – Podcast host, producer and filmmaker

Bill Thomas – Mind Over Murder podcast producer and co-host