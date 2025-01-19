Video Duration 25 minutes 12 seconds 25:12
The Stream

How does the use of AI affect human relationships?

We explore whether the intersection of technology and psychology is possible through a discussion on the use of AI in human relationships.

Gen Z already relies heavily on technology in many aspects of their lives, but there’s a more concerning area where this is also becoming apparent: relationships. Whether romantic or platonic, we explore how AI is transforming relationships of Gen Z and millennials and reshaping the way they form real-life connections.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:
Alex Melki – Tech expert and journalist
Lydia Kostopoulos – Technology strategist and author
Laura Berssenbrugge – Gen Z millennial psychologist

