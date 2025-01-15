What concerns does the use of AI in news raise?

Today on The Stream, AI’s role in news raises concerns about journalistic integrity, deepfakes, misinformation, and accountability in content creation.

As artificial intelligence transforms news production, it offers both innovation and ethical challenges. While AI can streamline content and analyse data, it also raises concerns about misinformation, deepfakes, and accountability. How can the news industry maintain integrity and public trust? This episode explores the potential risks of AI in journalism and the need for robust ethical frameworks to ensure accuracy and transparency in the digital age.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Joe Amditis – Center for Cooperative Media

Glen Mulcahy – AI and media trainer

Jana El Messelmani – Digital humanist