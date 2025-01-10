Vanishing Voices: The Fight for Cultural Preservation

On The Stream: How conflict and neglect threaten humanity’s cultural heritage?

Conflict is threatening cultural heritage through intentional destruction, looting, and damage during wars, as seen with ISIL (ISIS) in Syria and Iraq. It’s erasing identities and displacing communities.

Both conflict and neglect result in the loss of irreplaceable history, traditions, and cultural identity.

This episode explores the significance of preserving cultural heritage, the societal impacts of its destruction, and what can be done to safeguard these irreplaceable connections to our past.