Can Gaza’s vaccination drive stop the spread of polio?

Gaza is grappling with infectious diseases, including polio, exacerbated by the continuing war.

Israel’s continuing war on Gaza has created a public health crisis, with infectious diseases such as polio, scabies, and hepatitis making a dangerous comeback.

The destruction of critical infrastructure and a blockade on medical supplies have worsened conditions, especially for children.

This episode addresses the lull in fighting to administer the polio vaccine and features voices of families on the ground, doctors and aid workers, revealing the dire humanitarian situation.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Dr Nabeel Rana – Vascular surgeon

Dr Sanjay Adusumilli – General and colorectal surgeon

Dr Yara Asi – Palestine Program for Health and Human Rights

Nafin Abu al-Jidyan – Gaza resident