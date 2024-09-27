How young people are changing the world of politics

We explore youth in power. The median age of leaders is 62, but young people are pushing for change.

It is still a golden age for older politicians. According to the Pew Research Center, the median age of current national leaders is 62, and in most countries, leaders are much older than the average citizen. But if 2024 taught us anything it is that young people are paying attention. Are we standing on the cusp of a new era in politics? Many young people believe so and are determined to show they can tackle multiple battles to shape their future. Today, we explore the role of youth in power.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Arfiya Eri – Member of the Japanese parliament

Edmond Nonie – Sierra Leone Deputy Minister of Energy

Nina Skocak – European Parliament candidate