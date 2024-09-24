How AIPAC shapes unconditional US support for Israel

We explore how the leading pro-Israel lobby works to maintain the US’s unconditional, multibillion-dollar support for Israel.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has invested more than $100m in US political races this year, aiming to silence pro-Palestine voices in Congress and preserve the status quo. What does this mean for Americans who question prioritising military aid over issues like healthcare and education? As Israel’s war on Gaza continues unabated, we examine AIPAC’s role in shaping US policy.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Usamah Andrabi – Justice Democrats communications director

Eva Borgwardt – IfNotNow national spokesperson

Akela Lacy – The Intercept senior politics reporter