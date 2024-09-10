Life as a minority in the UK: Racism and realities

What is life like for minorities in the UK as they navigate hate in the wake of unprecedented riots?

Following a stabbing attack in Southport, far-right groups in the UK intensified their attacks on immigrants and Muslims. Now, many Black and Brown people across the UK find themselves constantly looking over their shoulders. While the violence has somewhat subsided, “the cat is out of the bag,” as one community member shared with The Stream. In this discussion, we’ll explore the changes since that tragic day in Southport and delve into the realities of being a minority in the UK today.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Ash Sarkar – Novara Media contributing editor

Taj Ali – Tribune magazine co-editor

Michael Morgan – WhoaTV founder