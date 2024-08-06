Dr Gabor Mate and Daniel Mate on genocide in Gaza

Dr Gabor Mate and his son Daniel discuss the context of genocide in Gaza and how bearing witness to that has affected them.

Dr Gabor Mate and his son Daniel discuss the current context of genocide in Gaza and how bearing witness to that has affected them. We delve into their perspective on the violence and the trauma, how that has affected their work and their relations, as well as whether they think this particular war offers an opportunity to break this endless cycle of pain and destruction in the region.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Gabor Mate – Physician

Daniel Mate – Composer-lyricist