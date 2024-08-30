Is Kamala Really ‘Brat’?

We explore how Kamala Harris has embraced the ‘Brat Summer’ trend, but is she really the candidate she’s trying to portray?

In this episode, we explore how Kamala Harris has embraced the “Brat Summer” trend, leveraging its viral appeal to connect with Gen Z voters. The obvious aim is to position herself as the “cool girl” candidate. But the move has simultaneously exposed hypocrisy in the light of the ongoing war in Gaza, where women are deprived of everything the feminist movement advocates.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Christina Chery – Content creator and podcast host

Nesreen Hasan – US Palestinian Community Network

Madison Williams – Podcast host