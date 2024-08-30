Video Duration 24 minutes 50 seconds
Is Kamala Really ‘Brat’?
We explore how Kamala Harris has embraced the ‘Brat Summer’ trend, but is she really the candidate she’s trying to portray?
In this episode, we explore how Kamala Harris has embraced the “Brat Summer” trend, leveraging its viral appeal to connect with Gen Z voters. The obvious aim is to position herself as the “cool girl” candidate. But the move has simultaneously exposed hypocrisy in the light of the ongoing war in Gaza, where women are deprived of everything the feminist movement advocates.
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Christina Chery – Content creator and podcast host
Nesreen Hasan – US Palestinian Community Network
Madison Williams – Podcast host
Published On 30 Aug 2024