What role have artists played in Kenya’s antigovernment protests?

We discuss the role of musicians and influencers in the ongoing protests against the Kenyan government.

In the second part of our episode on Kenya’s antigovernment protests, we discuss how new art and music have become integral to the movement.

A viral protest song that samples Kendrick Lamar’s diss track – Not Like Us – has become the theme of a movement calling for change in Kenya. “Music has a unique power to unite people and amplify their voices,” Patohvin tells OkayAfrica. “Music can be a rallying cry that turns passive discontent into active resistance.”

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Octopizzo – Performing artist

Maya Amolo – Singer and songwriter

Sabi Wu – Artist and student

Mutuma Mutua – Poet and performing artist