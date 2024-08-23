Can doctor strikes in India help tackle sexual violence, workplace safety?

India’s outrage over a doctor’s brutal murder; we explore sexual violence, workplace safety, and the fight for women’s rights.

In India, the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata have provoked nationwide outrage and protests. This episode explores the broader implications of sexual violence against women, focusing on workplace safety. We examine the systemic failures that perpetuate such violence, and the urgent need for cultural and institutional reforms. Join us as we delve into the critical fight for women’s safety in India.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Rimjhim Sinha – Women’s rights researcher

Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmik – Alumni of RG Kar Medical College

Trisha Shetty – Founder of SheSays and women’s rights activist

Maroona Murmu – Professor at Jadavpur University