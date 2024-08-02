Bangladesh youth aim to restore hope after deadly student protests

We speak to Bangladeshi youth at the forefront of a movement they say aims to restore trust and hope in the country’s future.

Students and youth across Bangladesh have been protesting against a government job quota system perceived as unfairly favouring the children of “freedom fighters” from Bangladesh’s war for independence.

The protests escalated after unprecedented police violence, and the students’ demands have expanded beyond the initial call for the quota system’s cancellation.

What are the demands of the country’s youth? We’ll be speaking to a panel of young activists.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Prapti Taposhi – Bangladeshi student activist

Tasnima Zaman – Columbia University graduate

Rubaiya Gulshan – Wayne State College student

“John” – The Bangladesh Voice Instagram owner