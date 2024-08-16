What has caused the growing ideology divide between genders in the youth?

There is a widening gap between men and women on social and political views, a global poll under Gen Z shows. What causes this phenomenon?

A recent poll on Gen Z’s ideological attitudes has revealed a concerning trend: a growing divide between men and women on social and political issues. Women are increasingly identifying as liberal, while men are shifting toward more conservative views. This divide is most evident in attitudes toward gender-related issues and is not confined to a single region but is seen globally, in countries as diverse as the US, Germany, South Korea, and Tunisia. What are the implications of this increasingly antagonistic relationship between genders?

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Luba Kassova – Journalist and researcher

Sihle Nxokwana – Content creator

Carlyn Beccia – Author and illustrator

Sean Galla – Mensgroup Founder