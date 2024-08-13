Gaza Evactuations: No place left to go

Since October of last year, 90 percent of Gaza’s population has been displaced, even as so-called ‘safe zones’ continue to be bombed.

For more than 10 months, Palestinians in Gaza have faced relentless displacement due to Israel’s war on Gaza. The territory has become a patchwork of “safe zones”, forcing families to constantly move in search of refuge.

However, even these so-called safe zones have been bombed, and leaflets continue to fall from the sky, instructing Palestinians to evacuate.

OCHA has warned that Israel’s directive for people to leave Gaza City will only exacerbate the mass suffering of Palestinian families, many of whom have already been displaced multiple times.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Ahmed Kouta – Nurse

Hanna Alshaikh – Palestinian history researcher