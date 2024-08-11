Sudan’s humanitarian crisis: One of the worst in recent history

We take a look at how 16 months of brutal fighting have plunged Sudan into one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history.

Sudan’s humanitarian crisis is rapidly escalating. With at least 750,000 people on the brink of starvation, NGOs warn that a disaster on a scale not seen in decades is imminent. For the last 16 months, Sudanese civilians have faced indiscriminate attacks, forcing over 10 million people to flee their homes and creating the world’s largest displacement crisis. We explore the situation through the eyes of those most affected, as well as those doing what they can to help from afar.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Elbashir Idris – Activist and analyst

Niemat Ahmadi – Darfur Women Action Group founder

Omer Elnaiem – head of Africa content hub for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)