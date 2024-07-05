How Kenyans are using social media to protest against the political class
We explore what made Kenyans get up from behind their screens and out into the streets to rise up against the political elite.
Images of Gen Z confronting Kenyan police armed with tear gas, water cannon and live rounds have dominated headlines in recent weeks. What began as a social media movement opposing a proposed finance bill has escalated into fatal antigovernment demonstrations nationwide. Despite President William Ruto withdrawing the bill in response to the fervor of the protests, Kenya’s economic challenges, coupled with a sizable educated youth demographic facing scarce job prospects, persistently fuel discontent against the political establishment. It seems the country’s youth movement is just getting started.
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Brian Obra – film director
Boniface Mwangi – activist
Wanjira Wanjiru – Mathare Social Justice Centre co-founder
Kasmuel Mcoure – activist