The inspiring stories of Gaza volunteers helping Palestinians on the ground
We delve into the inspiring yet harrowing experiences of volunteers in Gaza, showcasing their bravery.
This episode delves into the harrowing yet inspiring experiences of volunteers in Gaza during the continuing genocide. We share personal stories from those who have witnessed the devastation firsthand and explore the challenges they faced, the resilience and bravery they encountered, and the profound connections they formed with the people of Gaza. Through these narratives, we highlight the enduring spirit of solidarity and the critical role of international volunteers in bringing global attention to Gaza.
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Arwa Damon – INARA founder & CEO
Dr Bushra Othman – General surgeon
Khaled Shakhshir – Medical engineer
Dr Mohammad Subeh – Emergency physician
Hamada Shaqoura – Food blogger