Is traditional marriage doomed for millennials and Gen Z?

We delve into the declining marriage rates, focusing on East and Southeast Asia, and analyse the contributing factors to this trend.

As marriage and birth rates decline across many countries, we explore how millennials and Gen Z are redefining long-term commitment. Younger generations in several nations are increasingly embracing alternative and non-traditional marriage trends, prompting discussions about the evolving nature of conventional marriage frameworks and their potential effects on society and the economy.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Anna Lee – YouTuber and content creator

Aaron Mossadeg – Actor and host of Love Delayed

Amy Chan – Relationship expert and author