How Israel uses ‘hasbara’ to shift narratives in its favour

We’ll delve into Israel’s intricate art of shaping perceptions also known as ‘hasbara’.

‘Hasbara.’ Does that ring a bell? It’s Hebrew for “explanation”, but it’s also a strategic communication method used to influence perceptions and tilt narratives in favour of Israel. Amid one of our darkest chapters, we’re witnessing a livestreamed “genocide”, bombings of schools and hospitals, targeting of humanitarian workers and journalists, and rampant human rights violations. Despite these facts, many still question them and align with Israel’s defence. Why? Partly due to a meticulously crafted technique that shapes public opinion and geopolitical outcomes. Today, we’ll delve into Israel’s intricate art of shaping perceptions.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Jennine Khalik – Journalist and researcher

Katie Bogen – Doctoral student and author

Matt Lieb – Comedian