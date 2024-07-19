How the youth are fighting to change South Africa’s future

After the recent polls, we look at what’s left of Nelson Mandela’s legacy in South Africa.

If you are a young South African today, chances are you are unemployed or battling to keep your business afloat without electricity. Thirty years on since South Africa became a democracy, a staggering 60 percent of youth are out of a job. How do you shape your country’s future if you are left by the sidelines? How do you dream of a better life for yourself when you are barely meeting the most basic needs? And what is the role of social media in mobilising young people to participate in the change they want to see?

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Samantha Jansen – Content creator

Philani Mthembu – Content creator

Nickolaus Bauer – Journalist

Tessa Dooms – Rivonia Circle director of programmes