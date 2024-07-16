What life is like for Palestinians living under Israeli occupation

We delve into how difficult day-to-day life is for Palestinians under Israeli occupation.

What if every aspect of your life was under someone else’s control? This is the reality for millions of Palestinians who say Israel’s occupation has deprived them of freedom for generations. Since October 7, conditions in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have significantly worsened, with settler attacks tripling in the West Bank, according to the United Nations. In the 76 years since the Nakba, Israel has controlled the resources Palestinians can use, the services they can access, where they can travel, and even what they can build on their own land. We take a look into the lives of three Palestinians, each facing their respective struggles under Israel’s occupation.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Leila Warah – Journalist and content creator

Mohammad Hureini – Activist

Sami Khalidi – Financial sector specialist