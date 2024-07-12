How Sherpas in the Himalayas are battling climate change

Sherpas in the Himalayas are battling climate change, threatening their livelihoods, culture and environment.

Sherpa communities in the Himalayas face dramatic climate shifts threatening their environment, livelihoods and culture. Melting glaciers, avalanche risks and shorter climbing seasons jeopardise their way of life.

This episode explores personal stories, economic effects and the Sherpas’ resilience. With global climate patterns reflecting these changes, international cooperation and environmental stewardship are more urgent than ever.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Dawa Steven Sherpa – Mountaineer & environmentalist

Tashi Malik – Mountaineer, adventurer & keynote speaker

Nima Rinji Sherpa – Mountaineer & athlete