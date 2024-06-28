How is the loneliness epidemic affecting society?

Gen Z faces severe loneliness, worsened by social media and the pandemic. What are the solutions to this growing mental health crisis?

The loneliness epidemic profoundly affects Gen Z.

Despite being hyperconnected through social media, they experience high levels of isolation, worsened by the pandemic.

The consequences are severe, leading to mental health crises, increased rates of depression and anxiety, and a sense of disconnection from community and purpose.

A study by Cigna found Gen Z (ages 18-22) is the loneliest generation, with nearly half feeling lonely. What can be done to address this growing mental health crisis?

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Annie Ji – Sociocultural YouTuber

Esther Fernandez – Copywriter

Simone Heng – Human connection specialist