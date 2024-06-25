What have Palestine activists in Germany been facing?

We look at the violence and intimidation that face those in Germany calling for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Public shaming in national newspapers, arbitrary arrests and even beatings by police – these are just a few of the consequences that those protesting for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza say they face in Germany.

But why are German authorities so committed to stifling any criticism of Israeli actions, and what does it mean for democracy and human rights in the country?

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Sarah Said – German-Palestinian activist

Tariq Suleiman – Student Coalition Berlin

Cinin Abuzeed – Student activist