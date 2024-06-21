From overlooked symptoms to misdiagnosis, how has the medical gender gap been affecting women’s health for years?

Amid ongoing discourse and scrutiny of healthcare systems around the world, another crucial area that requires urgent attention is the gender health gap. This episode will look into the ways women’s bodies have been neglected in medical research for decades and confront the consequences this imposes while exploring the required solutions needed to address this disparity.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Amy Shah – Nutrition specialist

Kera Nyemb-Diop – Nutrition scientist

Sarah Honey – Hormonal health expert and nutritionist