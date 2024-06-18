Discover how Israeli military tactics shape US ‘cop cities’, affecting civil liberties and racial justice for marginalised communities.

Critics of the increasing integration of Israeli military technologies and tactics into United States “cop cities” say the exchange leads to a more militarised approach to urban policing. Activists and organisers say this shift impacts civil liberties and perpetuates systemic racism against marginalised US communities. They say police exchange programmes promote aggressive methods from conflict zones, while simultaneously diverting funds from essential social services.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Amanda Seales – Artistic intellectual

Butch Ware – Professor, activist and author

Jadelynn Zhang – Emory University PhD student