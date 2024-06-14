How Indigenous voices are using social media to reclaim their identity

Indigenous voices turn to social media to reclaim their identity, creating community and challenging stereotypes one post at a time.

Indigenous voices are turning to social media to reclaim their identity, culture and traditions, creating community and challenging stereotypes one post at a time. Brazil used to be home to at least 1,000 Indigenous tribes, an estimated 13 million people, before the arrival of European colonisers. Today, there are only about 300 communities left. Many of them feel discriminated against and under pressure to assimilate into urban culture, something influencers are fighting by making diverse Indigenous identities visible online. They call it a revolution.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Tony Duncan – Apache-Arikara and Hidatsa musician

Ida Helene Benonisen – Sami activist and poet

Kanaya Kolong – Maasaiboys founder