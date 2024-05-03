How students around the world are taking a stand for Gaza

Students around the world are raising their voices to protest against Israel’s continuing war on Gaza.

More than 50 universities across the United States have now established Palestine solidarity encampments, demanding action to stop Israel’s war on Gaza.

What started as a student encampment at Columbia University in New York City two weeks ago has turned into a global student movement, expanding to Europe, Australia and Canada.

Student protesters have been met with brutal counterprotests, arrests and suspensions, raising debates around freedom of expression and the future of activism on college campuses.

But beyond the mainstream media’s attempt to reduce this movement to free speech and safety, why are students risking it all for Gaza?

Presenter: Myriam Francois

Guests:

Mahmoud Al Thabata – Harvard student and activist

Fraser Amos – University of Warwick student and activist

Jasmine Al Rawi – Sydney University student and activist