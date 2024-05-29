Are we witnessing Nakba 2.0 in Gaza?

With record numbers of Palestinians killed and displaced once again in Gaza, a growing movement online is asking: Is this Nakba 2.0?

“Exist, resist, return!” You may have heard this chant at events this month to mark Nakba Day on May 15, which commemorates the displacement of at least 750,000 Palestinians in 1948 during the founding of Israel.

But with record numbers of Palestinians killed and displaced once again throughout the occupied Palestinian territory, a growing movement online is asking – is this Nakba 2.0?

With 75 percent of the population of Gaza, or almost 2 million people, now displaced, are we witnessing its most violent chapter yet, and what might this mean for the future of Palestine?

Presenter: Myriam Francois

Guests:

Darin J Sallam – film director and writer

Aya Ghanameh – author and illustrator

Khalil Sayegh – Palestinian political analyst