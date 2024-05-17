Video Duration 25 minutes 12 seconds
How deepfakes can jeopardise the integrity of elections
As technologies such as AI and deepfakes reach new levels of sophistication, will the integrity of elections be undermined?
Deepfakes are increasingly making their way into political spaces, a phenomenon that more and more countries are struggling to keep up with. This episode will look into the influence of deepfakes in swaying current and upcoming elections of 2024 and how that can be regulated with the democratisation of AI.
Presenter: Myriam Francois
Guests:
Divyendra Singh Jadoun – Polymath Solutions founder
Laurie Segall – Journalist and Mostly Human Media CEO
Nighat Dad – Lawyer and Digital Rights Foundation founder
Published On 17 May 2024