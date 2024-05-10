The impact of student encampments for Gaza at universities worldwide

After the escalation at US student encampments, we revisit the students raising their voices to protest Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

Anti-war student protesters have been met with brutal pro-Israel counterprotests, violent arrests and suspensions, raising debates around freedom of expression and the future of activism on college campuses. What started as a student encampment at Columbia University in New York City three weeks ago has now turned into a global student movement, expanding to Europe, Australia, Canada and beyond. We’ll get the latest from the campus grounds and ask what is next for the global student movement for Gaza.

Presenter: Myriam Francois

Guests:

Maysam Elghazali – Emory University student

Kendall Gardner – Oxford University student

Christopher Iacovetti – University of Chicago student