How has the genocide against the Tutsis affected Rwanda’s youth?

Rwandan youth are using means such as community organising, filmmaking and writing to actively fight against genocide ideology.

This episode aims to spotlight the perspectives of Gen Z and millennial Rwandan youth who are actively fighting against genocide ideology through means such as community organising, filmmaking and writing. By reflecting on their experiences and efforts of the post-genocide generation, the discussion will delve into topics such as intergenerational trauma, healing, community building, and the significance of remembering such tragedies.

Presenter: Myriam Francois

Guests:

Christian Intwari – Founder, Our Past Initiative

Jessica Mwiza – Sociologist and Afro Feminist

Jean Michael Habineza – Founder, iDebate Rwanda