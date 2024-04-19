Video Duration 24 minutes 51 seconds
How is overtourism affecting local communities?
How overtourism impacts local communities and ecosystems at some of the world’s most instagrammable travel destinations.
In this episode, we will speak with guests from communities that have been affected by overtourism and how social media culture is contributing to this issue. The conversation will shed light on the cultural, environmental and socioeconomic consequences of overtourism and answer these questions: Should people continue travelling to these places, and is there a way to be a sustainable, ethical tourist?
Presenter: Myriam Francois
Guests:
Saraswati Putri – Balinese poet and academic
Alex Gonzalez Ormerod – Mexican writer and historian
Doctor Kiona – Education Thru Travel, Founder
Bani Amor – Travel writer
Published On 19 Apr 2024