Video Duration 25 minutes 19 seconds
Why direct action is becoming common in the fight for the Palestinian cause
From blocking bridges to economic boycotts, direct action for Gaza is increasingly common. But can it succeed?
Direct action – the use of economic or physical power to achieve specific goals – has come to define the tactics of a new generation of advocates for the Palestinian cause. As people become more frustrated with their government’s failure to confront Israel’s assault on Gaza, direct action is becoming increasingly common. This episode looks at the people behind direct action and why it is their preferred mode of protest.
Presenter: Myriam Francois
Guests:
Medea Benjamin – Codepink co-founder
Lowkey – Hip-hop artist and activist
Ashish Prashar – No Tax for Genocide campaign co-founder
Published On 16 Apr 2024