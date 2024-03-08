Why are millions internally displaced in DRC?

International solidarity campaigns have managed to bring attention to DRC’s decades old conflict, but how can they make a real impact?

The conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been brought to the world’s attention over the last few months through awareness campaigns on social media. Many of them have also called for the boycott of electronics made with minerals mined from the DRC. But organisations on the ground struggle to achieve change with a corrupt Congolese government that falls short in prioritising its citizens’ interests over those of international mining companies.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Hadija Ali – Volunteer, Friends of the Congo

Pappy Orion – Founder, Focus on Congo

Reagan Miviri – Analyst, Ebuteli and Congo Research Group