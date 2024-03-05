How is Palestine connected to the climate justice movement?
Beyond the devastating aerial and ground offensive in Gaza, how does the Israeli occupation connect to climate justice?
From protests at COP28 in December last year, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, to social media campaigns such as #NoClimateJusticeWithoutHumanRights, climate activists are making a case for the inclusion of Palestine in the global climate justice conversation. According to a recent study published by British and American researchers, the first months of Israel’s war on Gaza produced more planet-warming gases than 20 climate-vulnerable nations do in a year. But beyond carbon emissions from the war on Gaza, how does the decades-long Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories connect to the broader narrative of global climate justice?
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Rania Harrara – Environmentalist
Mikaela Loach – Climate Justice Activist
Celine Semaan – Slow Factory Founder