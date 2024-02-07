How are journalists in Gaza coping with the war?

When the cameras stop rolling and the press vests come off, how do the journalists who cover war cope?

We often forget that journalists covering wars are regular people, too. They are parents, siblings, friends and colleagues. And sometimes, they, too, are struggling to survive whatever story they are trying to tell. Journalists in Gaza, including our own teams, have had to deal with the horrific consequences of Israel’s war – some have paid with their lives. Others have lost loved ones, colleagues, and their homes. Yet, they have carried on. We invited them for a more personal take on what they have been through these past months and what has kept them going.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Hind Khoudary – Al Jazeera Journalist

Nida Ibrahim – Al Jazeera correspondent

Ali Hashem – Al Jazeera correspondent