What Black History Month means for those on the front lines of activism

What does Black History Month mean for those on the front lines of activism and organising?

From the struggles of the civil rights movement to the present day, African Americans have been pivotal in advocating for justice and equality in the face of systemic racism. Throughout history, they have confronted racial inequality, police brutality and the erasure of Black culture. In celebration of Black History Month, this episode spotlights the work of three Black activists who are shaping their communities through poetry, education and grassroots organising. What challenges do they face, and how are they contributing to the ongoing struggle for equality and the resilience of Black communities?

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Ericka Hart – host, Hoodrat to Headwrap podcast

Abbas Muntaqim – co-host, Hella Black podcast

Aja Monet – poet