How is Israel’s arms industry profiting from the war on Gaza?

Made in Israel, tested in Palestine. The war on Gaza seems to be a testing ground for Israel’s new weaponry, with devastating effect.

Despite the country’s relatively small size, Israel is one of the world’s largest weapons exporters. In 2022, its arms sales reached $12.5bn, a 20 percent increase over the previous year.

Praised for their innovation, Israeli manufacturers proudly advertise their “battle-tested” products but what is the cost to the test subjects, the Palestinians, especially in the context of the current bloodshed in Gaza? We look at how this brutal business is profiting from the destruction of Gaza as well as how technology, money and the lack of accountability are fueling the flames of war.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Antony Loewenstein – Author, The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation Around the World

Sophia Goodfriend – Journalist

Marwa Fatafta – Access Now, MENA Policy and Advocacy Director

Saleh Hijazi – BDS Movement activist