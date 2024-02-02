Is the Kenyan government doing enough to act against femicide?

With women killed at alarming rates in Kenya, is the government doing enough to end gender-based violence?

On January 27, thousands of protesters took to the streets across Kenya to sound alarm bells over the more than 500 women and girls who have been killed in the country since 2016. What is causing the steep rise in gender-based violence in Kenya? And why aren’t the Kenyan authorities doing more to end what activists describe as a climate of impunity or to protect women against femicides that Human Rights Watch calls a national crisis?

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Njeri Wa Migwi – Usikimye founder and protest organiser

Martha Mwatha – Feminists in Kenya programmes coordinator

Stellah Bosire – Africa Center for Health Systems and Gender Justice