Roger Waters on Gaza, resistance and doing the right thing

The co-founder of the band Pink Floyd joins us for a conversation about activism, rock and resistance.

Roger Waters, the bassist, singer-songwriter and co-founder of Pink Floyd, has been an outspoken voice for Palestine for years. Often wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf when he performs in front of thousands around the world, Waters doesn’t hold back his criticism of Israeli government policies. But his activism has come at a cost. His political opponents have hit back with accusations of anti-Semitism and documentaries trying to vilify his beliefs.

Presenter: Anelise Borges