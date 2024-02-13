Video Duration 25 minutes 13 seconds
How is satire being used to highlight Israel’s war on Gaza?
They say laughter is the best medicine. But in the face of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, can satire heal the wounds of war?
Israel’s war on Gaza is far from a laughing matter, but some comedians are addressing the story head-on in their stand-up shows. It’s not because they think the destruction or deaths of thousands of Palestinians are funny or worthy of ridicule, but because they believe in the power of satire – comedy’s ability to challenge narratives, build bridges, and even help people heal through humour.
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Nasser Al Rayess – Comedian and creator, Habiiibi Nights
Jess Salomon – Comedian and former war crimes lawyer
Nina Kharoufeh – Stand-up comedian
